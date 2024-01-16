Get in my Deli
Sandwiches
- Maria Maria
Thin sliced steak, dunked in our house smoky santa maria ajus, served on a lightly toasted ciabatta roll, topped with horseradish cream, bbq sauce, arugula, blue cheese and onion straws.$10.99
- Little Havana
Mojo marinated pork, ham, swiss cheese and pickle pressed in buttered panini bread.$10.99
- Grilled Cheesy
Three cheese blend, loaded in our buttery sourdough bread, pressed to cheesy deliciousness.$6.00
- In Da Club
Turkey and bacon piled high atop butter toasted sourdough served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.$9.99
- Cali Smash
Prime beef smash burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, special sauce on a toasted brioche bun$6.00
Salads
Drinks
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Popping Lemonade$5.00
- Lemonade$4.00
