Get in my Deli
Sandwiches
- Maria Maria
Thin sliced steak, dunked in our house smoky santa maria ajus, served on a lightly toasted ciabatta roll, topped with horseradish cream, bbq sauce, arugula, blue cheese and onion straws.$10.99
- Little Havana
Mojo marinated pork, ham, swiss cheese and pickle pressed in buttered panini bread.$10.99
- The Reubs
Pastrami, rye, housemade russian dressing, swiss cheese, bacon & apple kraut.$10.99
- Grilled Cheesy
Three cheese blend, loaded in our buttery sourdough bread, pressed to cheesy deliciousness.$6.00
- In Da Club
Turkey and bacon piled high atop butter toasted sourdough served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.$9.99
- The Fresh Prince
Classic Philly cheesesteak. 1/2 lb of thin sliced sirloin, peppers, onions, white american cheese and mayo served in a toasted hoagie.$10.99
- Turkey Pesto
Thin sliced turkey breast piled high, roasted red peppers, muenster cheese, pesto and mayo pressed in buttered panini bread.$9.99
- Tuscan Burger
1/3rd pound beef patty, pesto, arugula, roasted tomatoes, mayo and white American served with a side of orzo pasta salad$10.99
Grilled Cheesy
Three cheese blend, loaded in our buttery sourdough bread, pressed to cheesy deliciousness.