Get in my Deli
- Double Bacon Burger
Two beef patties, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a toasted brioche bun$14.00
- Blueberry Burger
Two peppered beef patties, blueberry compote, bacon, blue cheese, pesto aioli and arugula on a toasted brioche bun$14.00
- Cuban Burger
Two chorizo and beef patties, american cheese, shoestring potatoes, fried egg and guava ketchup on a toasted brioche bun$14.00
- Blackened Shrimp Po Boy
Blackened shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cajun remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll$11.00
- Double Cali Burger
Two beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and thousand island on a toasted brioche bun$12.00
- Chips$1.50
- Water$1.50
Get In My Deli Location and Hours
(602) 529-8757
Closed