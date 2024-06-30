Get in my Deli
Sandwiches
- Cali Smash Burger
Smash Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Secret Sauce$7.00
- Italian Beef
House Roasted beef, housemade spicy giardinera, dipped into au jus$13.00
- Maria Maria
Thin sliced smoked brisket, served on a lightly toasted ciabatta roll, topped with horseradish cream, bbq sauce, arugula, blue cheese and onion straws.$12.99
- Bacon Cheese Burger
Double patty, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle$12.00
- Italian Hoagie
Hoagie bread, stuffed with salami, hot cappicola, ham, provlone, lettuce, tomato, onion and sub dressing$12.00
- Blue Berry Bacon Burger
Peppered Smash Patty, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Blue Berry Compote, Pesto Aioli, Arugula on a Toasted Brioche Bun$12.00
Get In My Deli Location and Hours
(602) 529-8757
Closed • Opens Saturday at 5PM