Catering


  • Elevate your event with our high-end mini sandwiches or opt for the convenience of our business-style box lunches. Need more than just delicious food? We've got you covered with multiple package options. At Get in my Deli, we turn every occasion into a memorable experience!

  • Breakfasts

  • Mini Sandwiches

  • Boxed Lunches

Reviews

  • Had attended a party catered by this deli. Amazing selection. Variety was so much to choose from.

    Sheila A.

  • If you need any catering, check out get in my deli. These were so good!

    Lori A.

  • My wife and I hired them for a baby shower for about 60 people. The food was amazing and the decor was even better. Full service.

    Brandon H.

