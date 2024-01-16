Catering
Elevate your event with our high-end mini sandwiches or opt for the convenience of our business-style box lunches. Need more than just delicious food? We've got you covered with multiple package options. At Get in my Deli, we turn every occasion into a memorable experience!
Breakfasts
Mini Sandwiches
Boxed Lunches
Reviews
Had attended a party catered by this deli. Amazing selection. Variety was so much to choose from.
If you need any catering, check out get in my deli. These were so good!
My wife and I hired them for a baby shower for about 60 people. The food was amazing and the decor was even better. Full service.
